CROGHAN, NY ~ Margaret T. Turck, 93, formerly of Croghan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, Lowville, where she had resided since 2018.
Born February 9, 1928 in Lowville, a daughter of Norrie and Adeline (Martin) Hanno, she was educated at Lowville Free Academy.
She married Edward J. Turck on September 8, 1947 in St. Peter’s Church, Lowville. Mr. Turck died on November 20, 1973.
Before her marriage, Margaret worked as a waitress in Utica for two years, and following her marriage, worked at AMF in Lowville. For the rest of her life, she worked primarily as a mother and homemaker for her large family and later as an aide and caregiver to Katie Farney for a number of years.
Margaret was a long-time communicant of St. Stephen’s Church in Croghan. Throughout her active life, she took pleasure in walking and was an excellent needlepoint, cross stitch and latch hook crafter. She also took great enjoyment reading, playing bingo, card games and meeting with her friends at Wishy’s. Above all, she loved her children and grandchildren and any time spent with them.
Surviving are five children, Michael (Donna) Turck, of Carthage, Peter Turck, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Joan (Timothy) Yousey, of Croghan, Gary Turck, and Philip (Sherry) Turck, all of Castorland; five grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren; four sisters, Rosie Dean, of Lowville, Carolyn Lyndaker, of Lowville, Catherine Csizmar, of Port Leyden, and Louise (Eugene) Lyndaker, of Croghan, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Brenda J. Zehr, who died in 1978; five brothers, Clinton, Robert, Raymond, Russell, and Gerald Hanno, a sister, Elizabeth Cobb, and a half sister, Mabel Smith.
Margaret’s funeral service will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, beginning with a 1:15 p.m. family prayer service at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, followed by a 2:00 p.m. funeral Mass from St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan.
Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in Margaret’s name to St. Stephen’s Church, P.O. Box 38, Croghan, NY 13327.
Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
