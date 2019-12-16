Margaret T. Turnbull, age 103, formerly of Saranac Lake, NY died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility.
Born in Manhattan, New York on March 6, 1916, she was the daughter of Frank and Margaret (Frank) Hallhuber. Margaret married John Turnbull on August 13, 1939. John predeceased her on September 19, 1976.
Mrs. Turnbull had been a summer resident of the Saranac Lake area since 1935, moving here permanently in 1979. She later moved to Black River, NY where she lived with her daughter Janet for several years. She was a member and Past President of the Franklin 55 Plus Club and was a member of the Bloomingdale Over 55 Club. She also was a member and financial secretary for the Bloomingdale Methodist Church for many years. She enjoyed gardening and traveling.
She is survived by two daughters Janet (Donald) Allington of Black River, NY and Margaret Knox, of Carlisle, PA, one son Frank (Patricia) Turnbull of Chesapeake, VA., 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren and 2 nieces. She was preceded in death by 1 great- granddaughter, 1 niece and 2 nephews, one sister Emma Giangregorio and one son-in-law William Knox.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Fortune-Keough Funeral Home in Saranac Lake. Calling hours and a funeral services will take place at a later date in May to be announced. Burial will follow at Merrilsville Cemetery in Loon Lake.
Friends wishing to remember Margaret T. Turnbull may make memorial contributions to Black River United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home. Family and friends can also share their memories and sign the online guestbook at fortunekeoughfuneralhome.com.
