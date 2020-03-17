Margarete Ann Fox, 86, of Canton died March 17, 2020 at LaPoint Adult Home, Hermon.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 19 at 2:00 PM in Evergreen Cemetery, Canton with Hospice Chaplain Robert Schirmer officiating.
Margarete was born August 12, 1933 the daughter of the late James, Jr. and Elda (Pierotto) Hanking. She received her bachelors degree in teaching from the University of Wyoming and taught at the elementary level in Wyoming, California and New York.
In December of 1953 she married William Fox in Rock Springs, WY.
Surviving are her husband William of Canton; three sons, Scott (Jodi) Fox of Chipman, Brian Lee Fox of Canton and Nathan Ari (Ivan Alley) Fox of Albuquerque, NM; and two grandchildren, Sierra and Dillon. She was predeceased by a brother, Richard Hanking.
Margarete was most proud of raising her family and caring for her home. She also enjoyed gardening, her flowers and her children.
Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton has been entrusted with Margarete’s care and arrangements.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.