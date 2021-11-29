Canton - Margery E. “Marge” McCarthy, 93, of Prospect Street, Canton died Monday, November 29, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Among her survivors are a son David and two daughters, Martha and Jennifer Maine. An obituary will appear as soon as available.
Margery E. “Marge” McCarthy
