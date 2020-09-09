Margery J. Slocum age 91 formerly of Henderson NY died peacefully with her sons by her side on 9/4/2020 at the Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, NY.
Per Marge’s wishes there will be no funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the Harlemville German Cemetery, Harlemville, NY.
Margery was born on January 16, 1929 in Parishville, NY. She graduated from Parishville High School. She married Leo Coolidge on June11, 1952 in Potsdam. NY. Leo passed away March 10, 1958 while working on a crane during the construction of the St. Lawrence Seaway. She married Donald Slocum, Sr. on January 10, 1959 in Potsdam, NY. The couple moved several times then made their home in the Spencertown/Chatham, NY area until moving to Florida. Don and Marge managed the Oak Harbor Campgrounds in Haines City, FL for many years. Donald died July 27, 1994. Margery later moved to Henderson, NY and loved living in the Henderson School Apartments for almost 20 years. At the time of her death, Margery was a resident of Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, NY where she had been living since May 2018.
Marge was known for her baking expertise. She was always making pies, cakes, and zucchini bread and she would bake hundreds of cookies for the holidays which she lovingly gave away as gifts. She loved to read, find treasures at garage sales and going to Friendly’s for ice cream. Marge was loved by all that knew her.
Margery is survived by her sons, Leo Brad (Janice) Coolidge of Adams Center, NY, Gregg Coolidge (Sharon Wrisley) of Deltona, FL, daughter in law Deborah Coolidge of Ghent, NY. Her grandchildren Ryan (Tracy) Coolidge, Lucas (Sarah) Coolidge, Kristi Coolidge, Brianna (Craig) Dillaman, Stephanie Coolidge, Steven (Crystal) Coolidge, her great grandchildren: Ethan, Alyssa, Ashlyn, Irene, James, Nolan, Perry, Justin, Peyton and Ellie. Her brothers William Goodrich of Potsdam, NY, Roger Goodrich of Redmond, Washington, Larry (Linda) Goodrich of Puyallup, Washington and also several nephews and nieces.
Margery is predeceased by her parents Donald and Merle Goodrich, her husbands: Leo Coolidge and Donald Slocum, Sr., her sons: Steven Coolidge and Donald Slocum, Jr., her brother Donald Goodrich and sister Betty Thomas.
Donations can be made to the Harlemville Cemetery in care of Nancy Kern, P.O. Box 321 Ghent, NY 12075. The family wishes to thank all the dedicated healthcare staff at the Summit Village, especially all her “best friends” on the 4th floor-skilled nursing.
