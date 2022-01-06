CROGHAN - Margie A. Lyndaker, 85, formerly of Croghan, died, Wednesday afternoon, January 5, 2022 at Lewis County Health System nursing home where she was a resident since March 2021.
Margie Ann Lyndaker was born in Croghan at the Idle Ease birthing home on June 9, 1936 the daughter of the late Mildred “Millie” Belle Lehman. She graduated from Beaver Falls High School.
Margie married Ralph M. “Rooster” Lyndaker on February 14, 1951 at the home of her grandmother with Rev. Gordon Schrag officiating. Margie worked at Rossdale’s, Lloyds, Paul’s and the Village Diner as a waitress and for Beaverite in Beaver Falls. She retired after 28 years from Beaver River Central School as a bus driver, where she was known as “Grandma Margie” for singing her little ditties during their bus travels. She and Rooster had a dairy farm and made their home on the Briot Road before moving to her present home. Ralph died on Saturday, January 10, 2009.
Surviving are her seven children, Wilmer J. “Sonny” (JoAnn) of Croghan; Rev. Bruce W. (Pamela) of Lowville; Fern J. Herzig; Emerson R. (Kimberly); both of Castorland; Valerie J. (William) Bush of Croghan; Barry J. (Holly) of Lowville; Lawrence L. (Cindy) of Croghan; and her daughter-in-law, Anita Lyndaker of Castorland; 27 grandchildren; 55 great grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; her brother, Edward (Rich Morgante) McHale; and her longtime companion, Nick Lehman.
She is predeceased by her son, Michael D., her mother, Mildred Lehman McHale Zehr; step fathers, Edward McHale and Aaron Zehr; her great-great grandson, Liam Edward Bush; her son-in-law, Douglas E. Herzig; and her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Lowaine “Wink” Woolschlager.
Margie was known for her home made donuts, making 17 dozen at a time, She loved camping and blue grass festivals for over 30 years, she was an avid bowler, enjoyed years of motorcycle cruising, and snow sledding. She was a member of Black River Campers club.
She was a long time member of the First Mennonite Church where her funeral will be on Saturday, January 8th at 11:00 A.M. with her son, The Rev. Bruce W. Lyndaker officiating. Calling hours are Friday, 4 to 7:00 P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home. Spring burial will be in the church cemetery.
The Lyndaker family would like to thank all the care givers and staff in the LCGH, and especially the 1st floor nursing home, for their compassion and care they gave to their mother.
Memorial’s in Margie’s name may be made to: Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, 7785 N. State Street, C/O Activities Department, Lowville, NY 13367, Emmaus Bible Fellowship, 7421 East Road, Lowville, NY 13367, or First Mennonite Church, 8383 NYS 812, Lowville, NY 13367 On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com.
