Margo Schirmer (Teacup), 71, formerly of Cemetery Road, Black River, NY passed away on July 16, 2019 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she resided for the past year.
Born in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Lyle and Margaret (Grimshaw) Lobdell, she graduated from Watertown High School.
A marriage to Eugene Shirmer, who she shared three children with, ended in divorce.
She was employed for many years in the healthcare field, 10 years at the House of the Good Samaritan as an Operating Room Aide and retired after 22 years with Jefferson County Public Health as a Home Health Aide.
She was a member of the Black River Ambulance Squad and the Black River American Legion Auxiliary Post 673.
Margo is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Torri (James) Richmire Watertown, Cindy Brotherton and her companion Jerry Shaw, Antwerp, a son and daughter-in-law, Troy( Samantha) Schirmer, Black River, her companion Peter Benson, Natural Bridge, and a sister, Kim Boyce, Felts Mills, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and two nephews.
She was predeceased by her father and stepmother Lyle and Susan Lobdell, her mother Margaret Stieve and her fiancé Lyn Robison Sr. who passed away in 2006.
Calling hours will be 3 to 6 p.m. Friday July 19 at the Bruce Funeral Home, 131 Maple St., Black River. The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Black River Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the 6th floor staff at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home for the kindness and compassion that they showed our mother the past year. Also a thank you to Senior Helpers Seniors who made it possible to keep her at home as long as we did.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Black River Ambulance Squad or Felts Mills Fire Department.
Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com.
