Marguerite Doris (Hill) Leathers of Poland, OH, passed away on the evening of May 23, 2023 at the age of 93, after a long struggle with dementia. “Maggie” as her close friends and family affectionally called her, was born on February 10, 1930, in Potsdam, N.Y. to Reuben A. Hill and Dorothy Alice (Eldridge) Hill. On August 19, 1953, Maggie married Thomas L. Leathers, in Iuka, Illinois and went on to have six children. To all those who knew her and loved her, Maggie lived a life that epitomized strength, humility and service, not only as a veteran herself, having served in the United States Navy, but also supporting Tom and his twenty year Air Force career, both overseas and stateside. Maggie and Tom became long-time residents of the Parishville community where Maggie continued to serve. Not only did she drive buses for the Parishville-Hopkinton school district, she was also a teacher’s aide in the elementary classrooms. Maggie’s love for the Parishville community extended beyond the school district however, as she was actively involved in town activities, including potlucks and town-hall gatherings, and also provided transportation services to aging seniors who needed assistance with getting to appointments. She was also an active member and lay minister at the United Methodist Church of Parishville where she often led Sunday morning services. Additionally, Maggie was a member and an advocate of the Parishville Historical Society, a member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution), loved baking, was an avid card player in her earlier years and was known to enjoy playing the slots at a casino here and there, with her daughter Lynne (Leathers) Azar. She also loved her chocolate milkshakes. As much as Maggie loved her community, her love and devotion to her family was even more so, and she has no doubt left a legacy to be proud of. Preceding her in death, was her husband Tom Leathers of Parishville, NY (1992) , and her son David Allen Leathers, of Poland, OH (2015). Maggie is survived by her other five children: sons Gary (Phyllis) Leathers of Baldwinsville, NY, Neal Leathers of Mount Carmel, Ill, Matt (Linda) Leathers of Houston, TX, Mark (Connie) Leathers of Poland, OH, and daughter Lynne (Jack) Azar of Poland, OH. She is also survived by her thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. It was Maggie’s desire, that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Parishville Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Marguerite Doris (Hill) Leathers
February 10, 1930 - May 23, 2023
