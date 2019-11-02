Marguerite (Hollister) Marion passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her home in Lake Wales, Florida. She was 83 years old. She was the daughter of the late H. Ogle and Alice (Decker) Hollister. She graduated from Hammond Central School and later married Roger Marion. She resided in Binghamton, NY before moving to Florida. She worked at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton for over ten years and was involved in the first Hospice Program implemented there. She also worked at IBM in Endicott, NY in the medical department. After retiring from IBM, she enrolled at BOCES where she earned her LPN degree and worked at many senior care facilities. Her nursing skills were helpful in taking care of her late husband, Roger, for several years.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Steve and Gail Marion, Wake Forest, NC, Terry and Maria Marion, Johnson City, NY, Cathy and Joe Creveling, Sr., Mooresville, NC, and David and Heidi Marion, Binghamton, NY. She had 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Edward Hollister and Robert Hollister (Janie), both of Hammond, NY and a sister, Barbara Hadlock, Russell, NY. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Roger, and a sister Marion Milsap.
She enjoyed her home at Towerwood and participated in several activities at the Clubhouse. She directed the chorus there and sang solos at many of the activities there. She was very happy with her partner, Gerald Whipple and his family.
A Celebration of Marguerite’s Life will take place at Bella-Brooke Vineyard in Hammond, N.Y. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 2-6pm.
