HAMMOND — Marguerite L. Davidson, age 72, of Hammond, passed away on August 8, 2019 at Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse.
As per Marguerite’s wishes, there are no calling hours and services are private. Arrangements are under the care of French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Marguerite was born on February 6, 1947 in Gouverneur to the late Ai “Stub” and Betty (Swem) Hutton. She attended the Hammond Central School.
She married Richard Davidson on August 24, 1963 at the Rossie Presbyterian Church. Marguerite worked as a SMT Inspector for Ansen Corporation where she built computer boards for over 30 years. She and Richard also owned and operated D&M Country Store in Rossie for several years and she was the Post Master there.
She was a member of the Rossie Presbyterian Church and enjoyed spending time with her family and reading.
Her survivors include her husband, Richard Davidson of Hammond; her daughter and son-in-law, Shelly and Marty Youngs of Hammond; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Kimberly Davidson of Ogdensburg; brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Marie Hutton; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.
Donations in memory of Marguerite may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Hospice.
