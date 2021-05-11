With profound sadness we announce the passing of Marguerite Quinn, our loving and devoted mother and grandmother, on May 1, 2021. Marguerite was born to the late Thomas and Julia Carroll of Louisville, N.Y., on January 29, 1925.
Predeceased by her devoted husband Martin Quinn, eldest son, Thomas Quinn, daughter, Deborah Bogart, granddaughter, Samantha Reyes, and brothers Thomas, Jack and Robert.
Marguerite is survived by her three children and son-in-law: John Quinn (Elodia), of Moneta, Va.; Kathleen Reyes (Tony), of Winfield, Ill.; Elizabeth Quinn of Winfield, Ill.; and George Bogart, Alexandria, Va. She is also survived by her six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Friends and family may call at the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena on Friday, May 14th, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Funeral services and graveside burial will be held on Saturday, May 15th at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Lawrence Church in Louisville, N.Y.
