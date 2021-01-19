HANNAWA FALLS – Maria A. Goliber, 87, a longtime resident of Hannawa Falls, passed away Tuesday morning, January 13, 2021 at United Helpers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canton.
Maria was born on May 15, 1933 in Albany, New York, the daughter of the late Joseph and Alice (Reichert) DeMercurio. She attended the Academy of Holy Names, where she graduated in 1951. On May 14, 1955, she married Joseph A. Goliber at St. John’s Church in Albany. He predeceased her on November 20, 2008.
She first worked for a time with the New York State Tax and Finance Department. She and her late husband owned and operated the family businesses, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Mr. Donut in Potsdam for many years. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and enjoyed doing ceramics and playing bingo. Maria also enjoyed sewing, knitting, doing crosswords, putting puzzles together, and cherished the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren.
Maria is survived by her children, Joseph and Cindy Goliber of Potsdam; Lynn and William Lappin of Baldwinsville; Michael and Sandy Goliber of Hannawa Falls; Laurie Russell of West Stockholm; and Jay Goliber and his fiancé, Teresa Pierce-Flynn; her daughter-in-law, Stephanie Goliber of Florida; her grandchildren, Joey, Kristin, Cara, Amanda, Bill, Katie, Lianne, Brittany, Christopher, Jason, Matthew, Ethan, Abigail, and Josh; 17 great grandchildren and was awaiting the birth of her 18th.
She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Comiskey of Troy; her brother Joseph and Judy DeMercurio of Colonie; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Mark Goliber; a son-in-law, Tink (Morris) Russell; and a sister, Genevieve Lucarelli.
Due to the current health crisis, a Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of her life will be held at a time to be announced. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam will follow those services.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.