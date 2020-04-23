Marian D. Frier, 98, passed away peacefully, April 22, 2020 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she was a resident.
She was born on August 26, 1921, in Winthrop, NY, daughter of Cornelius and Teresa (Normile) Dullea. Marian graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in Brasher Falls in 1939 and later form the Watertown Business School of Commerce.
Marian went on to work at NY Air Brake as a secretary from 1940 to 1951. She continued her career as a secretary at Fort Drum for many years. She married James Ralph Frier of Carthage on October 29, 1950 in Brasher Falls at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Rectory. The couple then resided in Watertown. Marian became a homemaker and raised her children. Once they were older she worked part time at the Sci-Tech Center in Watertown as an office worker and at the American Heart Association when it was located in the Globe Mini Mall.
James worked for Agway as a truck driver for several years. He passed away August 28, 1995. In December of 1997 Marian moved into Curtis Apartments.
Marian was an avid reader, she loved reading the Watertown Daily Times front to back every day and the Reader’s Digest, jigsaw puzzles and bowling. She was a communicate of Our Lady Of the Sacred Heart Church and she volunteered at the gift shop in Mercy Hospital for many years.
Among her survivors are two sons and a daughter in law, Stephen R. Frier, Syracuse, Patrick C. and Margaret Frier, Dexter; three daughters and two sons in law, Sharon M. Frier, Syracuse, Constance F. “Connie” (Richard) Kingsbury, Dexter, Bill Armstrong, Minesville, NY; seven grandchildren, Michael and Megan McMillan, Karen (Chad) Weber, Julie (Sean) Perkins, Katie Frost, James Frier and his companion Katie Carpenter, Jacob Frier and his companion Angela Bendyk; seven great grandchildren, Harrison, Teagan, Hudson, Tyler, Quinn, Hunter, and Rory; a sister and brother in law, Catherine and Donald Stone, FL, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and her beloved husband, she is predeceased by her daughter and son in law, John McMillan and Maureen McMillan Armstrong, a sister, Helen Ruddy, and a brother, John Dullea.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. Services will be held private for the immediate family. A Memorial Mass will be said at a later date at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be in Sanford Corners Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church.
Online condolences may be made at hartandbrucefh.com
