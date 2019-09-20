LOUISVILLE - Marian Lucretia Nandal, age 86, passed peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Friends may call Tuesday 2-4:00 PM and 7-9:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday 11:00 AM with Pastor Sue Wenner officiating. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery, Parishville.
Marian is survived by her son Darrell, daughter in-law Dianna, three grandchildren (Victoria, B, and Lauren), a grandniece Angelika (Dan), a brother Clark (Vivian), sisters in-law Barbara and Violet Trerise, and care giver Lori McClure (Scot). She was pre-deceased by her husband Kenneth, her parents (Fern and Blanche Trerise), brother Lindsey (Barbara), brother Francis (Violet), and a sister Mildred Collins (Fay).
Born May 20th, 1933 in Parishville, New York, Marian was a lover of the great outdoors from early on, was very active in 4-H as a counselor, swim instructor, and was president of the local 4-H chapter her senior year. After she graduated as valedictorian from Parishville High School in 1950, Marian obtained her Bachelor Science in Biology degree from Cornell University. She was then awarded a fellowship to Syracuse University to obtain her Masters degree, becoming one of only a few female Scientists of her generation to obtain an advanced degree.
While teaching in Gouverneur she was courted by Kenneth Nandal whom she married on October 10th, 1959.
Throughout her adult life Marian delighted in growing a variety of flowers, gladiolas being her favorite. She doted on her grandchildren, sharing her love of the outdoors via her gardens, walks in the forests, and sharing her knowledge of nature. Being an avid and skilled knitter, she created an abundance of mittens, not only for her grandchildren and their friends, but also shared with children across the North Country.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to Hospice of Central New York, 990 Seventh North Street, Liverpool, NY 13088.
