Marianne C. Ward, 72, of 823 Cooper St., Watertown, NY, passed away suddenly on October 8, 2019.
Calling hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, October 10 at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.
A prayer service will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home, followed by a 1:30 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Born on April 27, 1947, in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Andrew and Rose DiStefano Babick, she graduated from Watertown High School in 1965 and attended Jefferson Community College.
Mrs. Ward worked at Derouin’s Plumbing & Heating as a secretary for thirty years, retiring in April 2012.
She married Douglas A. Ward on October 8, 1988 in Watertown. She and her husband were active members at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and the former Bethany United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed reading, traveling and doing crafts.
Among her survivors are her loving husband, Douglas A. Ward, Watertown, her beloved daughter and son in law, Cynthia L. and Brien Spooner, Dexter, two grandchildren, Christopher and Jamie Spooner, a step daughter and her husband, Tammy A. and Thomas Adams, Cape Vincent, NY, two stepsons and a daughter in law, Timothy A. and Rosa Ward, Saratoga Springs, NY, Stephen A. Ward, Lewisburg, OH, several step grand children and great grandchildren; three sisters and two brothers in law, Christine and Delbert Leween, Watertown, Julie and Randall Marrin, Watertown, Andrea Kemp, Watertown and several nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church.
