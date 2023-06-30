Marie A. Messina, 98, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on June 27, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Marie was born in Watertown, New York on February 20, 1925, the daughter of Faro and Catherine (Gange) Leone, both from Castellammare, Sicily. During World War II, Marie worked as a Rosie the Riveter in support of the war effort. She later worked for several years as an educator at St. Anthony’s Elementary School in Watertown. The driving passion and abiding source of support in Marie’s life was her devotion to the Catholic faith. On September 18th, 1977, she took vows as a member of the Third Order of Saint Francis, adopting the name Sister Catherine. When she moved to Pensacola in 1983, she became an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. Through her church, she was blessed to travel to the Holy Land and Italy. Marie shared her love of knitting and crochet by making caps for newborns, which she donated to local hospitals. Marie is survived by seven children: Paul (Patrice) Messina of Tavernier, Florida, Dr. Frank (Mary) Messina of Pensacola, David (Diana) Messina of Port Charlotte, Florida, Mary Ann (James, deceased) Burns of Colchester, Vermont, Cathy Messina of Williston, Vermont, Diane (Tom) Trombly of Chazy, New York, and Michael (Tom Elmlinger) Messina of Alpharetta, Georgia; twelve grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, Paul Messina; her son Anthony and his wife Betty Messina; her grandchildren Dylan Messina and Nicholas Trombly; and all of her siblings, Theresa Messina, Angie DiLeonardo, Vita Messina, Peter Leone and Joe Leone.
Marie A. Messina
February 20, 1925 - June 27, 2023
