Marie Anne Edginton, 64, of Rodman, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Marie was born March 21, 1955 in Ft. Rucker, Alabama. She graduated from Bethel High School, Hampton Roads, VA and received her associate degree in education from Enterprise Community College, Enterprise, Alabama. On June 24, 1981, she married Richard H. Edginton in Elba, Alabama. In 1989, after eight years of traveling and living abroad, the family settled in Rodman NY.
Marie served in the Women’s Army Corp from 1974-1978 as a Flight Operations Specialist, at School of Army Aviation, Ft. Rucker, AL. Marie was honorably discharged at the rank of Specialist Fourth Grade and awarded the National defense service ribbon and Good Conduct Medal.
Marie has been employed with Household Merit Furniture Store, Morrison’s Furniture Store and Perrywinkle’s Jewelry store. She was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church. Marie was known by all as generous, kind, spiritual, and proud of her Native American Heritage. She was a global traveler and never met a stranger. Her carefree vivacious spirit was infectious.
A loving Mother, a Nana, and devoted wife of 38 years. Her life’s work included foster parenting through the House of Good Shepherd. Her creative passions included painting, photography, gardening, interior decorating, and retail sales.
Surviving besides her husband are two children, Monica Teresa Edginton, Chicago, Bridgette Marie Richeson, Watertown, grandchildren , Nana to Abigail (16), Breanna (13), and Emily (10), all of Rodman, and foster daughter, Nancy Clay, of Watertown, her attentive dog Pepe’, her parents, Ronald and Velma Jones, Enterprise, AL, siblings, Nancy Jones, Teresa Hartline, Ronald Jones Jr., Richard Jones, Robert Jones, Michael Jones, Kenneth Jones and Mark Jones, and over forty nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are Thursday from 4-6 pm with funeral service at 6 pm at the D.L Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
