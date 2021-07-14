Marie C. Laboda, 97, formerly of Ogdensburg, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Holy Redeemer- St. Joseph’s Manor in Philadelphia, Pa. She was born in Ogdensburg on July 5, 1923, the daughter of the late Levingston and Charlotte (Delaney) Marshall.
Marie attended Ogdensburg Free Academy, and worked as a seamstress at Mitchell and Maltby Uniform Factory as well as the alterations department in Emphsall’s and The Surprise Store in downtown Ogdensburg. In 1964, while employed as a seamstress at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center during the day, she opened the LaMar Bridal Shoppe for evening hours. She and her husband, Ralph, also owned and operated the White House Restaurant and hosted wedding receptions and club meetings for many years. Marie was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Cathedral.
She is survived by her daughter, Sr. Mary Lee Farrell, GNSH of Philadelphia, Pa.; stepdaughters Donna (Jack) Logan and Debbie Sullivan of Ogdensburg; stepson Robert Laboda of Newark, NY; a sister Margaret “Peggy” Gooshaw of Plattsburgh; 2 granddaughters, Melinda (David ) Wilt of Largo Fl., and Allison Farrell of Toms River NJ; 2 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Arthur Farrell; her second husband Ralph Laboda; her son Daniel Farrell; her grandson Daniel Farrell, Jr.; her brothers John and James Marshall; her sisters: Katherine Antelek, Jane Dzielawa and Theresa Fortin; and her stepson James Laboda.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 10:00 am at Notre Dame Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 14500 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19116.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home, 29 Broad St. Plattsburgh, New York . Online condolences and memorial candles may be offered at www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com.
