Marie C. Wood
In loving memory of Marie C. Wood October 03, 1935 - February 04, 2021
Marie C. Wood, 85, of Citra, FL passed away on February 4, 2021. Born in Sandy Creek, NY, she became a full time resident of Citra, FL in 2018 coming from Mannsville, NY. She was a Christian and enjoyed puzzles, shopping and making peanut butter balls. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert E. Wood, Second husband, David Mullin and her son, John Wood. She is survived by her daughter, Roberta (Richard) Clark of Citra, FL; daughter-in-law, Robbin Wood of Sandy Creek, NY; brother, George (Sybil) Cummins of Sandy Creek, NY; grandchildren, Tammy (Derek) Moyer of Spring Hill, FL , John (Lyndie) Wood II of Sandy Creek, NY, Kristen Ross of Bridgeport, NY and great grandchildren, Brandon, Travis, John III and Emily. Funeral Services will be held at a later date to be determined in Sandy Creek, NY. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremation (11250 SW 93rd Ct. Rd. Ocala, FL 352-236-7813).
