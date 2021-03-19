Marie Davis

Marie Gagnon Davis, loving wife of Robert, entered into eternal rest on March 16, 2021 at Our Lady of Mercy rehabilitation center after a short illness. Marie was born on January 22, 1935 in Austerlitz, New York, the daughter of Laura Gagnon Sitcer and John Gagnon, and also raised by her stepfather Roland Sitcer. She resided in Round Lake, NY for the last 51 years.
Marie was a proud wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Throughout her 67 years of marriage to Robert, Marie always looked forward to attending the family reunions, planning for the Christmas parties and connecting with her family. Whether you were a hungry college student or volleyball teammate, you were always welcome to enjoy a meal at her home. Marie was a talented cook but also a master crocheter-many blankets grace the beds of her grandchildren and extended family. Many teachers knew Marie at the Shenendehowa school district where she worked for over 30 years arranging substitute coverage for the elementary schools in the district. In her youth Marie was a meticulous bookkeeper for Sears and Roebuck in Albany NY. An avid Duke basketball and Yankee fan, married to a devoted Red Sox fan, meant that there was always a game to watch at the Davis household. Marie was a dedicated volunteer for the North Chatham as well as the Round Lake baseball programs and spent many years in service as a volunteer EMT for the Malta Ambulance Corps. Together with her husband, Marie taught Sunday school and was a youth counselor for the United Methodist Youth Fellowship program at the North Chatham Methodist church and then later at the Round Lake United Methodist Church.
Marie is survived by her devoted husband, Robert, her four children, Debbie Ward and her husband Keith of Wilmington NC, Bob Davis and his wife Shawn of Telford PA, Curt Davis and his wife Alice of Spencer MA, and Jeff Davis and his wife Sharon of Warwick, NY. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren: Cheri Ward (Adam Suchodolski), Kevin Ward (Claire), Jessica Davis (Eric Shea), Karstie Burgess (Chris), Katie Lemieux (Christian), Mark Davis (Samara), Laura Davis, Hannah Davis and Sarah Davis. She is also survived by two great-grandsons, Kaiden and Ethan. She is survived by two sisters, Shirley Davis and Sharon Koblenzer, and one brother Robert Sitcer and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Stephanie Ward.
Visitation will be held following social distancing requirements at the French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home, 25 Railroad Avenue, Chatham NY from 10-12 on Saturday, April 1st. A graveside prayer service and interment will take place immediately after at the North Chatham Cemetery, Route 32 near intersection of 203 in North Chatham NY. Condolences may be conveyed at frenchblasl.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations may be sent to Malta-Stillwater EMS P.O. Box 2470 Malta, NY 12020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.