MASSENA – Marie G. Charleston, 83, a longtime resident of Alden Street, passed away late Sunday evening, March 29, 2020 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a period of failing health.
Marie was born December 24, 1936 in Churubusco, the daughter of the late Richard and Gladys (Parent) Silver. As a young girl, she along with her family, moved to Massena where she graduated from Massena High School in 1955. On May 11, 1959, she married Philip D. Charleston at St. Joseph’s Church with Rev. Harold Skelly, officiating.
Marie was a secretary with William C. Ward Realty in Massena for many years. She was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She was also an avid gardener, loved to read, and was a collector of many things. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and family.
Marie is survived by her loving husband, Philip; her children, Tina Marie (Derrick) Dalton of Ogdensburg and Louis Michael Charleston of Syracuse; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary (Roland) Pelletier of Massena; Pauline (Ronnie) Huffer of Hamlin, New York; Gerri Requa of Kendell, New York; Brenda (David) Dill of Holley, New York; and Elizabeth (Tom) Seguin of Massena; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Stephen P. Charleston on June 18, 2005.
At her request there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at a time to be announced. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery following the mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Peter’s Parish, PO Box 329, Massena, New York 13662.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
