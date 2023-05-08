Graveside services for Marie J. Bombard, 81, will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10 a.m. in Bixby Cemetery, Norfolk, with Pastor Jim Foote presiding. Mrs. Bombard passed away on February 16, 2023 at her home with family at her side. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Marie J. Bombard.
Marie J. Bombard
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.