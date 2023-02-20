NORFOLK — Calling hours for Marie J. Bombard, 81, a resident of 11 Furnace Street, Norfolk, will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023 at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be held in the Bixby Cemetery, Norfolk, in the springtime. Mrs. Bombard passed away early Thursday morning, February 16, 2023 at her home with family at her side. Marie is survived by a son, Daniel Bombard and his fiancé Angela McGregor, Massena; two daughters, Terri and Kevin Laughton, Raymondville and Tracy Bombard, Norfolk; her beloved grandchildren, Larry Goodspeed, Austin Bombard, Gabriel Goodspeed and Brendan Bombard; a brother, Allen Smith and a sister, Evelyn Smith as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Marie was pre-deceased by her husband Arthur and a son, Joseph.
Born in Norfolk, NY on May 19, 1941 to the late Clifford and Susie Martin Smith, she married Arthur Bombard on April 12, 1961. She was a devoted homemaker as well as a published poet. Marie also enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia, listening to Elvis and her beloved dog, Lola. Marie found her most enjoyment came from spending time with her family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren. Memorial donations can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Marie J. Bombard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.