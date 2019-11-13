The funeral for Marie L. Busby of 19656 Route 12F Brownville will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at noon in the chapel of TLC Funeral Home, inc. There will be a calling hour prior to the funeral from 11:00 am til noon. Internment will be in Dexter Cemetery in the spring. Mrs. Busby died at the Lewis County General Hospital Residential Healthcare Facility on November 9, 2019.
Mrs. Busby was born November 18, 1944 in Watertown, NY the daughter of George and Helen Smith Rendleman. She graduated from Yuma High School in Yuma, Arizona. She married Grant F. Busby on June 10, 1978 in Henderson, NY. Mr. Busby died February 17, 2004.
She worked on the assembly line for Bomax for over 25 years until it closed. She then worked for Venus Manufacturing as a seamstress until she retired. Surviving is her daughter Kristie Busby of Lowville and a sister Mrs. Gary (Lee) Comprini of Greer, SC. A sister Marilyn Rendleman died before her.
Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
