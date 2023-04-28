Marieann F. Stowell, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022 at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Rome, NY where she had been a resident. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 4th at the Brownville Cemetery.
