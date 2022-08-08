Marilyn A. Methfessel, 85, of Dexter, passed away August 5th, 2022 at her summer home in Sackets Harbor under the care of her family and the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.
The funeral mass will be August 16th, 2022 at 10:30 am at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Sackets Harbor with Rev. Donald Robinson officiating. Calling hours are Monday August 15th from 4 pm – 6 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, 632 State St., Watertown. Burial for the convenience of the family will be in the North Watertown Cemetery.
Marilyn is survived by her children, John (Kathleen) Methfessel,Jr., NJ, Donald (Maria) Methfessel, NJ, MaryAllyn (Dennis) Baeslack, Dexter, Julie Skinner, PA; 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was born in Watertown, October 5th, 1936, a daughter to F. Donald and M. Evadel Thomas Taylor. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1954.
Marilyn started her working career with the airline industry, to continue in real estate in New Jersey. She started work for the Warren Township Police Department as a part time dispatcher. She transferred to the records department then to secretary to the police chief until retiring at age 65.
Marilyn was married to John D. Methfessel, Sr. until divorcing in 1986. He predeceased her in 2017.
Marilyn spent summers at Vance Shores in Sackets harbor. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, puzzles and watching TV gameshows. She was a member of the Warren Township Volunteer Rescue Squad for many years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 and to DPAO, 617 Davidson St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.reedbenoit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.