Marilyn A. Prince, 89, formerly of 844 Alexandria St., Carthage, died Wednesday evening, December 16, 2020 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.
Marilyn was born on May 23, 1931 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Royal and Mary (Wheeler) Prince. She was a 1948 graduate of Augustinian Academy. She had a 40 career with New York Telephone and eventually Verizon, working in Syracuse and Watertown where she was an operator and equipment installer, retiring in 1988.
She was a member of St. James Church of Carthage and the Pioneers of America. A dog lover, she raised show dogs and showed them at local events and in New York City. She loved to travel, having traveled to Rome, Italy, Ireland and Hawaii to name a few destinations.
She is survived by a cousin, J. Paul Johndrow of Tewksbury, MA and several other cousins. A sister, Jane and a brother, Jack, died in infancy.
A funeral mass will be celebrated in the Spring on Saturday, May 21, 2021 at 11:00am at St. James Church in Carthage with Rev. Donald A. Robinson, Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Carthage. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-Funeral Home, Carthage.
Memorial donations may be made to St. James Church, Carthage. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
