Marilyn B. Sparling of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on August 4, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Watertown, NY on December 9, 1929, the second daughter of Earl H & Harriette E Bonnett of Henderson. She attended school in Henderson, graduating in 1947 as the Valedictorian. She was a member of the 1948 class of Central City Business School in Syracuse & was employed for a few years as a Secretary in the office of Harold B. Johnson and later, his son, John B. Johnson, of the Watertown Daily Times.
Her marriage to E. Douglas Sparling took place at the Universalist Church in Henderson in April 1952. She and Mr. Sparling resided in the Buffalo, Potsdam & Massena areas until the late 1970’s when they moved to Dunwoody, GA. For several years, she was employed by Spectrum Services in Atlanta as a Claims Representative.
She is survived by three daughters: Jan Seipel of Woodstock, GA;
Candace Connor (Willie) of Syracuse, NY & Wende Gilbert (Brian) of Lawrenceville, GA; six Grandchildren: Travis, Joshua, Todd, Kate, Derek & Emma; eight Great Grandchildren, two Nieces and one Nephew.
There was a private family service. The body was cremated.
