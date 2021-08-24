Marilyn Bourcy, 93, of Three Mile Bay passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Hospice Residence of Jefferson County. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. August 27th at the Dexter Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
Marilyn Bourcy
