MASSENA – Marilyn C. DeCelles, 86, a longtime resident of Washington Street, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 8, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief illness.
Marilyn was born in Watertown on October 16, 1935, the daughter of the late Lewellyn John “Jack” and Alice Elizabeth (Roy) Conant. She attended Catholic schools in Watertown, graduating from Immaculate Heart Academy. She continued her education at CCBI in Syracuse. On August 2, 1958, she married John P. “Jack” DeCelles at Holy Family Church in Watertown. Jack predeceased her on December 5, 2006.
While living in Watertown, she worked as secretary for GD Jenson Engineering Company. She and her family moved to Massena, where she started working for the Town of Massena as a bookkeeper and a secretary in the Supervisors Office. She later transferred to Massena Memorial Hospital working in the Accounting and Business and Medical Records offices, retiring after 44 years of service. Marilyn was a devout Catholic, who devoted many hours of time to her church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Diocese of Ogdensburg. At the diocesan level, she was currently serving on the Advisory Board from the Formation of Ministry, was the current Vice President of Diocese of Ogdensburg Vocations Society (DOVS), and a member of the Commissioned Lay Ministers Advisory Board for the St. Lawrence, Franklin, and Adirondack Deanery. At her church, she was a former member of the St. Mary’s/St. Josephs’ Parish Council, member of the Spiritual Life Committee, Past President of the League of the Sacred Heart, and was active with the Ecumenical Lenten Luncheon Program. Marilyn was also active with the AARP Tax-Aide Program as a tax preparer. In addition to her devotion to the church, Marilyn was also devoted to her family and friends.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Nancy (Matthew) Breiman of Scottsdale, Arizona; Norman John DeCelles (Mary O’Neill) of Massena; and John Paul Jr. (Teresa Naomi) DeCelles of San Jose, California; her four grandchildren, Karsyn Grabowski, Colton Breiman, Nicholas DeCelles, and Danielle Hayes; a great grandson, Oliver Hayes; her sister, Sandra (Mark) Powell of Texas; and nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Monday, September 12th from 3-6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, September 13, 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Mark Reilly, celebrating and Rev. Tojo Chacko, concelebrating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made to St. Mary’s Church Memorial Fund at St. Peter’s Parish.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to her family at www.donaldsonfh.com
