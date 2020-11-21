Marilyn C. Mathison, 92, life resident of Pulaski, NY passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Seneca Hill Manor in Oswego. Marilyn was born April 11, 1928 in Pulaski, the daughter of Jasper and Clara Alice Babcock Cleveland. She graduated from Pulaski Academy High School in 1946. Marilyn was married to Henry N. Mathison on June 26, 1948 and who preceded her in death November 2, 1974. She was employed by Oswego Hospital for nine years, retiring in 1991. Marilyn was a member of the Park United Methodist Church and choir. She was a former member of the Tuesday Study Club, volunteer for NOCA, the Pulaski School Material Center and the Pulaski Public Library.
Surviving are three daughters, Margaret (Charles) Weigel of Pulaski, Connie Youlen of Belchertown, MA, Barbara (Rob) Pulvermiller of Pulaski, two sons, H. Chris Mathison of Lacona and Edward Mathison of Glendale, AZ, 13 grandchildren and 21 Great-grandchildren. Marilyn was predeceased by her brother, James Cleveland.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of St. Francis Commons for their care and fellowship while she resided there for the past year and a half.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Contributions in Marilyn’s name may be made to the Henry N. Mathison Scholarship at Pulaski Academy and Central School, 2 Hinman Road, Pulaski, NY 13142 or Park United Methodist Church, 2 Hubble Street, Pulaski, NY 13142.
Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.