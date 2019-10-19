Marilyn Ellen Bresett passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.
Born in Watertown, NY, on July 12, 1948, the daughter of the late William and Ellen Parker Strough of Alexandria Bay, NY.
Marilyn graduated from Alexandria Bay High School in 1966 and went on to attend St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing, Utica, NY, on a full scholarship and became a registered nurse.
In October 1969, she married Gale Borden and they had two children and later divorced. She then married Kenneth Bresett in September 1989.
Marilyn worked as an RN for Mercy Hospital, Watertown, NY, EJ Noble Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY, the Thousand Island Medical Group and Antwerp Primary School, as a school nurse.
She worked with Alex Bay Marching Band in the rifle flag and color guard sections. Her involvement with the marching band led to her becoming one of the favored General Effect Judges for NNYPMJA, because of clarity and detail of her sheets. Marilyn became involved with the Original Yanks Drum and Bugle Corp. of Antwerp, starting as their RN and parade assistant, eventually becoming the Quartermaster for the Corps. She received many honors from the Original Yanks, including their Honorary Lifetime Membership.
Marilyn was a member and Past President of the Antwerp American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post No. 916 and Lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary in Gouverneur, NY.
She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and crafting. Her favorite past time was being with family and spending time with her granddaughter.
Surviving are husband, Ken; daughter, Leslie (John) Baker, Jr., granddaughter, Saige; son Richard Borden; siblings, Mike (Kathy) Strough, John (Julie) Strough, Martha (Vince) Hartman; brother-in-law, Gerald Taylor.
Funeral Service will be 10 am Friday, October 25, 2019 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, followed by burial in Hillside Cemetery, Antwerp, NY. Family and friends will gather at the Antwerp American Legion, following burial.
Calling hours will be 4-8 pm, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Indian River Ambulance Service, Inc., PO Box 245, Philadelphia, NY 13673.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
