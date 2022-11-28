Marilyn F. Scozzafava, 85, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at her home at Partridge Knoll in Canton, NY.
Marilyn was born in Gouverneur, NY on May 15, 1937 to Earl and Katherine (Earl) Dier. She graduated as Valedictorian from Gouverneur High School and continued on to graduate from the University of Buffalo, where she was crowned as the Moving Up Day Queen. She believed in life-long learning and took many courses from both SUNY Potsdam and SOAR.
Marilyn married William Scozzafava on September 1, 1964 in Port Chester, NY.
She retired from Indian River Central School where she was a beloved English teacher for more than 30 years. She was also an advisor to many extracurricular activities, including yearbook and Key Club.
Marilyn was civic minded and served the community in many capacities, including the Gouverneur Hospital Auxiliary, Life Member of the Gouverneur VFW Auxiliary, volunteer at the Gouverneur First United Methodist Church Friday luncheon program, Gouverneur Museum, Gouverneur Library, Kiwanis, Garden Club, Arts Club, Shakespeare Club, SUNY Canton Foundation Board and the St. Lawrence County Historical Association.
She also enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, reading, Syracuse University sports, Broadway show, Turner Classic Movies and family get-togethers. She was especially proud of her family’s various accomplishments.
Marilyn is survived by her children Dierdre Scozzafava (Ron McDougall), Frederick Scozzafava, Thomas Scozzafava (Pearl Ashcraft), grandchildren Matthew Hopper, Millicent Hopper (Kate Conner), Michelle Zagrobelny (Michael), Steven McDougall and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Robert Dier and his wife Carol, and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Squeak. Marilyn is predeceased by her husband William and her parents.
Marilyn would like to thank her friends at Partridge Knoll, especially Jennifer Dean.
The family will be having a celebration of her life in May, 2023. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Gouverneur First United Methodist Church, Friends of Pound Paws, the Gouverneur Hospital Auxiliary, the Gouverneur Library or the Gouverneur Garden Club.
