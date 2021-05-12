Marilyn H. Ross, 84, of Selinsgrove, formerly of Canton, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. She was born on October 3rd, 1936, in Hartford, CT, the daughter of the late Verner R. Hunter and Gertrude Tribelhorn Hunter. On July 26th, 1958, she married her college sweetheart, John A. Ross, who predeceased her in 2015. She received her associate degree from Hartford College for Women in 1956 and her bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College in 1958. Marilyn began her professional career early, working in the personnel departments of Carrier Corporation and Connecticut General Life Insurance, both located in Hartford, CT, during high school and college. After graduating from college and getting married, she moved to Syracuse, NY, where she worked as Head of Personnel at Syracuse Memorial Hospital. Four years later, she took time off work to raise her two children, returning to work as the student health service secretary at St. Lawrence University once her children were in elementary school. She continued in this position, which she enjoyed greatly due to her daily interactions with students and their families, until retiring in 1997. Throughout her life, Marilyn was active in her community and was fueled by her curiosity and love for new experiences. She was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Canton, NY, where she held several volunteer roles, and she served as Brownie Leader and Girl Scout Leader in Madrid, NY for over half a decade. She regularly participated in book clubs, both during her working career and upon moving to Selinsgrove six years ago. Her life was filled with rich cultural experiences, ranging from an international dining group to several trips throughout the United States, Canada, China, and Europe, including the family homestead in Switzerland. Marilyn is survived by one daughter, Pamela G. Ross (Debra), of Selinsgrove, and one son, Kent H. Ross (Teresa O’Brien), of LaFayette, NY; three grandchildren, Jaime R. Skiff, Andrew J. Skiff (Amanda), and Tori L. Ross; three great-grandchildren, Ethan J. Skiff, Owen D. Skiff, and Mila R. Skiff; two brothers-in-law, Edmund T. Ross (Anne) and Henry S. Ross (Carol); and one niece, Tamson Arnold (Marc). Graveside services will be held privately at Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Selinsgrove at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marilyn’s memory to the Snyder County Libraries, 1 N. High Street, Selinsgrove, PA, 17870, or to the Unitarian Universalist Church, 3 ½ E. Main Street, Canton, NY, 13617. Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove, PA, 17870.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.