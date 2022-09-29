MALLETTE, Marilyn M (nee Crawford) of Norfolk, NY, entered into rest on September 21,2022. There will be no services at this time. Beloved mother of Leathen Mallette (Nancy), Judi Mallette-Tschaepe (Joe), Bev Mallette (Mike), Mark Mallette (Candy) and Dale Mallette (Donna). Cherished grandmother of Jamie Cady, Chantelle Genser (Ian) and Matthew Mallette. She is also survived by six great grandchildren. Marilyn was a nurse at Canton- Potsdam Hospital and was dedicated to her job. She loved to travel, doted on her children and grandchildren, and cherished her friendships. She was one of a kind and will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Rest in Peace.
