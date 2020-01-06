NORFOLK — Calling hours for 84 year old Marion E. Peck, a resident of Main Street, Hailesboro, NY and most recently of the Lime Hollow Road, Norfolk, will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Burial will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur, at a later date. Mrs. Peck passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the home of her son, Joseph. Marion is survived by her three sons, Kenley and Joanne Peck, Syracuse; David and Gena Peck, Texas and Joseph and Jacqueline Peck, Norfolk; her three daughters, Nancy and John Berbritch, Russell; Mary and Tim Lalonde, Manlius, NY and Kimberly Dupre, Lisbon as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marion is also survived her brother and sister in-laws’, Welby Reynolds, Gouverneur and Marjorie and Joe Hughes, Dexter and Muriel Patton, Hermon. She was pre-deceased by her parents and her brother, James.
Born in Gouverneur, NY on December 1, 1935, Marion was raised by Lester and Marion Patton. She married Kenley J. Peck on November 6, 1954 in Gouverneur. Kenley passed away on in July of 2014. Marion was a devoted homemaker and gardener, taking great pride in the West Forty Nursery, she along with her husband, ran for many years. She loved tending to her gardens and truly enjoyed raising her children and being with her family. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk and the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur.
