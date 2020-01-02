NORFOLK – Arrangements for 84 year old Marion E. Peck, a resident of Hailsboro, NY and most recently of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mrs. Peck passed away on January 1, 2020 at the home of her son, Joseph Peck. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home.
Marion E. Peck
