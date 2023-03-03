Marion E. Shelmidine, 100, formerly of Mannsville, and widow of Jerome J Shelmidine, Sr, passed away Friday morning, February 24th, 2023 at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident since October 28th.
Marion was born July 3rd, 1922 in Ellisburg, at the same homestead where she has resided all of her life. She was the daughter of William and Frances (Ellis) Alexander. She attended the one room, Galley Schoolhouse on Rt 3, walking a mile to and from school each day, and eventually transitioning to Belleville Academy from which she graduated in 1940.
She married Jerome J Shelmidine (John) on April 12th, 1943. They resided next door to Marion’s parents, eventually restoring and renovating the Alexander homestead where they moved to, following the passing of her parents.
Marion worked briefly for the Blount Lumber Company following her graduation, eventually becoming a homemaker and role model to her three sons, Jerome Jr (Jerry), John and Randy.
She enjoyed rides in the countryside, watching her birds, assembling scrapbooks, looking at her movie collection and conversing with friends and family by phone. In her early years, she enjoyed sledding as a child. In later years she took many trips across the US and Canada with family and friends as well as winter trips to Florida. She took many scenery and wildlife photos. Her contagious laughter was a notable feature. She loved her cat, ‘Mew’.
Marion is survived by two sons John and Randy (Cathy). Grandchildren, Bill (Mary), Andrew (Danielle), Chris and Lindsay (Oscar) Lagunas, as well as four great grandchildren. Her husband, John passed away in January 2016. She was also predeceased by a son Jerry, and daughter-in-law Cindy.
Arrangements are with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville, NY.. Services will be at 2:00 PM at the funeral home on Saturday, March 11th with calling hours to precede, from noon to 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ellisburg Volunteer Fire department.
