Marion Edith Armani (Dayger-Balintfy) 91, of West Monroe, died at her home in Tyler, Texas on December 21, 2021.
Born in Amboy, NY on December 8, 1930 to Myles and Hazel Dayger; she had two older siblings, a brother, Francis; and a sister, Gladys Briest who have predeceased her. She attended the Getman one-room schoolhouse; and later graduated from the Altmar Parish Central School. She started work at General Electric on the assembly line, moving up to quality control inspections, then record keeping in the office. She married and devoted much of her life to raising a family; then later retired with 20 years of service as a UFCW employee with Hoffman Sausage Co.
She loved to dance; and pursued square and round dancing all through her life. Her passions included socializing; gardening; and entertaining, both at home and at local venues.
Surviving are her six children, Ellen (Steve) Austin of Virginia; Norman of North Carolina; Barbara (Mike) of Texas; Roger (Christine) of Williamstown, New York; Nancy (Steve) of Florida; and James (Linda) of North Carolina; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; one niece, and several nephews.
There will be a private graveside memorial.
