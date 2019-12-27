Marion Frances (Murray) Marshall, age 92, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Riverledge Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family.
A Private Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the Spring. Arrangements are under the care of Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg, New York.
Marion is survived by her children, Linda Langstaff and her husband, Michael Langstaff, Martha Payne and her husband William Payne, both of Ogdensburg. Four grandchildren, Renee Marion Langstaff, of Marlton, NJ, Terri Lynne (Langstaff) Couto, and her husband Charles Couto of Riverside, RI; Michael Richard Langstaff and his wife Lynn Langstaff of Ogdensburg; William Marshall Payne and his wife Alyssa Payne of Ogdensburg; as well as seven great-grandchildren; Nathanyl Alfred, Kyla Marion, Domenico Michael, Gabriella Lucia, Sydney Lynee’, Cadence Sylvia, and Delia Suzanne. She was predeceased by a son Michael Darrell on May 5, 1950, born April 30, 1950 and a sister, June Foster in 2005.
Marion was born on June 30, 1927, in Ogdensburg, the daughter of Edward and Antoinette Chevier Murray. Marion married Richard Marshall on September 28, 1946, at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Father Arthur M. Leary officiating. He predeceased her on April 30, 2006. Marion was employed as an Assistant Manager for Sears Roebuck and Company in Ogdensburg, NY for over twenty years, retiring in 1985.
Marion was a homemaker for many years who enjoyed cooking, dancing, going for walks and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed playing cards with friends.
Marion had strong faith and a heart after God. She was a kind, loving soul who prayed with you and for you. She loved with all her heart and was full of gratitude.
Donations may be made in Marion’s memory to United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care.
