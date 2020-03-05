Marion L. Davenport, 93, passed away March 4, 2020 under the care of hospice and her loving family.Born December 14, 1926 to Verda (VanSant) Durham and James Durham of Russell NY.Marion married Charles Davenport on September 20, 1944. She was a devoted wife and loving mother whose cooking skills were well known by all who knew her. Her homemade rolls and home baked pies were desired by manyMarion worked at the Fine Town Hall for many years with her sister-in-law, Irene Durham serving noontime dinners to the senior citizens. She then worked at the Clifton-Fine Boarding Home caring for patients by doing many chores. She was a longtime member of the Fine Fire Department Auxiliary and was also served as secretary to the Fine Fire CommissionersMarion is survived by her children Erlene Kerr and companion Arnold Arquette, Oswegatchie; Charles Davenport and wife Vickie, Fine; Michael Davenport and wife Bonnie, Fine and Macel Dusharm and husband Paul, Harrisville. She is also survived by her sisters Edna Coffie of Harrisville, Keitha Durham of Fine, and brothers Joe Durham of Fine and Erwin Durham of Malone, along with many nieces, nephews, sixteen grandchildren, and several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildrenMarion was predeceased by her husband Charles Davenport May 21, 2007, her sons James Davenport and wife Janet, Ronald Davenport and wife Frances and Erlene’s husband Brent Kerr. She was also predeceased by her brother Levi Durham and sisters Genny, Ida, and Margie DurhamIn lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Fine Fire Department or the Star Lake Rescue SquadFuneral arrangements will be at Hawley’s Funeral home on Monday March 9, 2020. Calling hours will be from 11 o’clock to 1 o’clock with funeral services immediately following. A gathering for family and friends will be held at the American legion in Star Lake NY following the funeral services
