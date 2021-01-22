THERESA - Marion O. Bartlett, 96, longtime resident of the village, passed away, Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Carthage, NY, where she had been for the past six years.
Born on February 19, 1924 in Theresa, NY, she was a daughter of Clarence and Gladys House Ritter. She attended a country school on the Oxbow Rd. and graduated from Antwerp High School in 1941.
Marion married Gerald C. Bartlett of Theresa, NY, on November 17, 1945, in the North Syracuse Methodist Parsonage. He passed away December 2, 1994. In 2005, she moved next door to her son Jerry on Co. Rt. 46.
She worked at Pine Camp for a time, the Bee Hive, Watertown, NY and in the cafeteria at Theresa Elementary School for 30 years, retiring in 1991.
Marion was a member of the Theresa Methodist Church.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and keeping all the flowers in the cemetery looking beautiful.
Survivors include two sons, Gerald Bartlett, Jr. and companion, Alice Dusharm, Theresa, NY, Charles Bartlett and wife, Linda, Cicero, NY, a daughter, Sandra Mattingly and husband, James, Theresa, NY; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Her parents, her husband and a brother, Robert Ritter passed away previously.
There will be a graveside service in the spring. Burial will be next to her husband in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.