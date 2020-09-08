NEWTON FALLS – The family of Marion Provost is having a graveside service on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Cranberry Lake Cemetery. Marion passed away on January 24, 2020. Arrangements were with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
