Marion Schwartz Class

Marion Frances Schwartz Class passed away at her home on November 23. She was 93. Born on July 20, 1928 in Ogdensburg, New York, Marion attended Ogdensburg Free Academy and was Valedictorian of her graduating class. She went on to attend Vassar College as a chemistry major; graduating in 1950.
Mrs. Class’s family were active in politics. Her grandfather, Julius Frank, was involved in local, state and federal politics, and he and his wife, Marion Sanger Frank, worked closely with Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt. In 1948, Mrs. Roosevelt extended an invitation to their granddaughter, Marion, to have lunch with her at their Hyde Park home, so that she could get to know her better.
Upon graduation she began work at Dupont, Textile Fibers. She married, Jay B. Class who worked for the competition, Hercules Chemical, and they set up residence in Wilmington, Delaware. Mrs. Class left Dupont to raise a family there and was active in the local Temple, at Longwood Gardens and other organizations. She went back to school in 1983 to become a certified public accountant (CPA) and worked for many years doing general accounting, taxes and audit reviews. Upon retirement she and Jay moved to St. Petersburg, Florida.
Mrs. Class was a Master bridge player. Both she and Jay were very interested in the arts and lifelong learning opportunities; they enrolled in Eckerd College’s ASPEC program and made many friends there. Marion was very active in the League of Women Voters, and she volunteered her time for the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg where she especially enjoyed working in the gift shop, as well as in the store at Westminster Shores, where she lived out her final years. While in Wilmington, she was active with the Chamber Symphony of Philadelphia and was Community Showcase Performances administrator for many years. She was also a long-time director and organizer for the Contest for Young Musicians. She was an amazing person, gracious and elegant until the end.
She was predeceased by her husband, Jay, and is survived by her brother J. Frank Schwartz, her daughter Julia Class and her son David Class (Noriko Tateyama), her grandson, Ridgely Ritter, nieces Ellen Schwartz (John Poorman) and Susan Schwartz (James Newell), cousins Abe, Nancy, David and Debra Ross. Currently no services are planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.