Marion Stalter, 99, of Goshen, formally residing in Lowville, NY and Flanagan, IL, passed away on July 25, 2023. She was born April 1, 1924 to William and Katherine (Lehman) Schaefer, in Castorland, NY. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Stalter, sons, Bob and Gregg(Kay), and great grandson, Mitchell Lasley. 5 brothers and their wives, Stanley and Martha, John and Gladys, Harold and Olwyn, Sidney and Martha, Donald and Ilona. 2 sisters and their husbands, Doris and Donald Jantzi, Katherine and Leon Martin. 2 nieces, Gail Lyndaker(Paul), and Chris Schaefer(Bill). She is survived by daughter, Fern McFadden(Bob) of Fort Wayne, daughter-in-law, Kay Hershberger(Gregg) of Goshen, granddaughters, Shanna Lasley(Neil) of NC, Mara Maynard(Chris) of MI, step grandson, Chad of NC, and 5 great grandchildren, as well as, many nieces and nephews. Marion was an employee of the US Postal Service for 33 years, retiring in 1986. Post retirement she was employed part time by Upstate Cerebral Palsy, prompted by her son Bob, who was inflicted by the disease at birth. Marion, fondly referred to as Mert, by family and friends, had a need for speed, always the pedal to the metal. Consequently, she volunteered as an EMT driver, for Lewis County Search and Rescue, Lowville, NY, for 3 years. She volunteered for many organizations throughout her life, including her church life. She was a member of Goshen College Mennonite Church, Goshen, IN. Recently, she resided in Greencroft Community Healthcare, Goshen, IN, for the past 6 years. We will miss Mert, her love, shenanigans, and little girl giggle. A Scattering of Ashes service will be held, date to be determined. Memorials may be gifted to: Ms Chris Help A Child, New Gate School, 5327 Ashton Rd, Sarasota, Fl, 34233 to benefit the Montessori School. Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com
Marion Stalter
April 1, 1924 - July 25, 2023
