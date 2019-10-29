SOUTH COLTON – Marion Swift Thomas, 85, a longtime resident of State Route 56, South Colton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 26, 2019 at United Helpers Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center in Canton, where she received excellent and loving care since 2016.
Marion was born July 7, 1934 at her family home in South Colton, the daughter of the late John N. and Hilda G. (O’Neil) Swift. She attended the one room schoolhouse in South Colton until 6th grade and then attended Colton High School graduating as Valedictorian of her class. Following graduation, she continued her education at Potsdam State Teachers College where she obtained her bachelors and masters in education. On January 1, 1960, she married Glen F. Thomas at the St. Patrick’s Church Rectory in Colton.
Marion dedicated her life to education as an Elementary School teacher, teaching at various North Country schools including, Gouverneur, Star Lake, Harrisville, and Colton before starting at Potsdam Central School as a 1st grade teacher. She retired from Potsdam after 33 years of proudly teaching well over 800 children to read. She was also active with her family farm where one could buy “the best sweet corn in the north country” and Sunday Rock Maple where her maple cream and candies were made to perfection. Marion was very dedicated to her community delivering Meals on Wheels, serving on the Colton Town Council, serving on the South Colton Beautification Committee, and was a co-caretaker of Sunday Rock, with her beloved sister Sally. Marion was also a communicant of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in South Colton and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Colton. She was also an excellent baker, well known for her strawberry rhubarb pies and maple goods and was very generous with those goodies. Of all her enjoyments and accomplishments, her greatest was her faith, family and community, where she truly loved everyone and made them feel special.
Marion is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Glen; and her children and their spouses, Brian and Catherine Thomas of South Colton; Robin and Martin Avery of South Colton; and Chris and Catherine Thomas of Dryden; her beloved grandchildren, Zebulun, Ethan, Hannah, Jennifer, Molly, Ira, Silas, Libby, Eli, Tanya, Larissa, Matthew, Joshua, David, Mark, Nicholas, Bruce, Steven, Alison, Carrie, and Mason; and several great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her brother, George Swift and his wife, Josephine of Baldwinsville and her sister-in-law, Vivian Swift of Colton; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, John Swift and Neil Swift and her sister and brother-in-law, Sally and William Thomas.
Friends may call Friday, Nov 1st from 1-4:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM with her grandson, Pastor Zebulun Thomas, officiating. There will be a meal following the funeral service at St. Patrick’s Church Rectory in Colton at 5:30 PM. Burial will be held Nov. 2nd at 2:00 PM in the South Colton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to United Helpers Maplewood Recreation Program.
Memories and condolences may be made online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
