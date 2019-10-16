Marjorie A. Barber, 89. of Dexter NY, passed away peacefully Tuesday October 15, 2019 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown NY, following a brief illness.
She was born in Canton NY on March 25, 1930 to J. Clyde and Mayfred Matthews LaClair. She attended Canton schools and Watertown School of Business. She married William J. Barber on October 24, 1948 at Hope Presbyterian Church Watertown NY. Her husband died May 5,1984. Marjorie was a homemaker until she went to work for the Watertown City School System.
She is survived by her three children, Mary, Pillar Point NY, Jim (Katherine), Chaumont NY, John and his companion LeeAnn LaVanchard, Pillar Point NY, her nephew Louis(Peg) Feistel, Pillar Point NY, her great nephew Richard, Norfolk VA, and her daughter-in-law, Cindy Barber, Elizabeth City NC.
Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son William A. Barber, her nephew David H. Feistel, and her eight brothers and sisters Allen LaClair, Hugh LaClair, James LaClair, Robert LaClair, Anna L. Sullivan, Nina Amo, June Rocker, Mary Monnet, her sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Glenn Feistel, her sister-in-law Edna J Barber, and her mother and father-in-law, Mary and Floyd Barber.
There will be no public calling hours or funeral. Arrangements are through the Reed and Benoit Funeral Home of Watertown NY.
If you’d like to remember Mom, please donate to a charity of your choice in her name. She’d like that.
Mom will be remembered for her quiet, steady personality and her wonderful sense of humor. She will be missed. Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
