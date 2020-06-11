GOUVERNEUR -- Marjorie A. Perkins, a longtime resident of Rowley Street, Gouverneur passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 surrounded by her family after a brief illness. Marjorie is pre-deceased by her husband, Francis G. Perkins, who passed away in December 2003, and also predeceased by her two brothers, Henry and Robert Seymour. Marjorie is survived by her five children; Rodney Perkins, Hermon; Pamela Doty, Gouverneur ; Karen Coutermarsh, Theresa; Amy and Tom Jordan, Antwerp; Sara and Scott Robinson, Boxford, MA, and her beloved nine grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren, her sister, Barbara Thomas, of Colton, NY and several nieces and nephews.
Marjorie was born in S. Colton, NY on October 15th 1928 to the late William and Belva Stowe Seymour. Upon her graduation from Colton High School in 1945, she was employed as Branch Manager of the Western Union office in Potsdam, NY. Marjorie married Francis on September 16, 1950 at the St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church in South Colton, NY. After five years at Western Union, Marjorie and Francis relocated to Gouverneur to start their family, where he was employed by Niagara Mohawk until his retirement.
Marjorie devoted her life to her husband and family. She enjoyed their family camping trips, tending to her flower gardens, sewing everything from formal gowns to Halloween costumes, knitting and her card group. Being a long-time parishioner of St. James Catholic Church, Marjorie enjoyed her time at the St. Vincent De Paul Outreach Center, as well as their patrons.
Marjorie’s graveside service (with social distancing) will be held on Monday, June 15, at 3 PM at the St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Colton, NY with Fr. Stephen Rocker presiding. Memorial donations in Marjorie’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice, and condolences may be shared with the family at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.