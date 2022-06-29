ROSSIE – Marjorie Ann McCullouch, age 90, of Rossie, passed away on June 28, 2022 at her home.
Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Rossie on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
