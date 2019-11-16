Marjorie Ann McGee, 80, of 105 Dickson Road, Inman, South Carolina, and formerly of West Carthage, New York, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Smith-Phayer Hospice House, in Landrum, South Carolina. Marjorie was born in Carthage, New York on February 3, 1939, a daughter of the late Orville LaQuay and Dorothy Grace Ford LaQuay. She was the widow of Ronald Lee McGee, who passed away on March 4, 1984.
Mrs. McGee is survived by two daughters, Michele Cole, of Greer, South Carolina;
Rhonda McGee Youngblood, of Memphis, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Ryan Cole and his wife, Heather, of Lyman, South Carolina; Cara Lapusnak of Memphis, Tennessee and Andrew Lapusnak of Wichita, Kansas; a sister, Linda Kiliszewski and her husband, Alex, of Seneca, South Carolina; a brother, David LaQuay and his wife, Mary Alice, of Mannsville, New York. Marjorie is also survived by Marvin Kaplin of Reidville, South Carolina, her personal and business partner for thirty five years, and Mark, Todd, Guy and Michelle Kaplin.
Visitation will be held 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM, Monday, November 18, 2019, at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, South Carolina. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Seawright Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Ed Stallworth. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Inman, South Carolina.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 230 East Ohio Street Suite 304 Chicago, IL 60611-3201. The families are at their respective homes.
